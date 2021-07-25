NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Citi Bike is expanding in Brooklyn and Queens.
The New York City Department of Transportation tweeted out two feedback maps Sunday.
Citi Bike is expanding and we’d like to know where you’d like to see @CitiBikeNYC stations! There are two feedback maps open; one focusing on #Brooklyn and the other focusing on #Queens.
Queens: https://t.co/IbQz184w9p
Brooklyn: https://t.co/PqSiugLKiW pic.twitter.com/GrmSv9xQqf
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) July 23, 2021
It allows New Yorkers to mark where they think a Citi Bike station should, or should not, be built in 2022.
It’s part of a larger expansion in all five boroughs, which aims to have 40,000 bikes available for rental by 2023.