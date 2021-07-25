By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! You may need the umbrella if you’re gonna be out and about early this morning as a few showers will be rolling through… but not a washout by any means!READ MORE: Mother, 12-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Queens Car Crash
Expect a cloudy start with temps in the 60s along with a few passing showers… then skies will brighten a bit through the late morning into the afternoon. It’ll be a slightly warmer and stickier day compared to Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90 in spots.'God Is Not Sleeping': Grief-Stricken Family Calls For Suspect In Deadly Long Island Stabbing To Turn Himself In
With the extra heat and humidity, we do expect some showers and storms to return in the afternoon and evening… some storms could pack strong winds and torrential rain, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest!Jackie Mason, Comic Who Perfected Amused Outrage, Dies At 93
A couple of showers are possible early Monday morning, but the week looks to start off on a mostly sunny and hot note with temps reaching 90… and once again on Tuesday!