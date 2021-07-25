NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held on Fifth Avenue on Sunday, calling on the city to stop moving homeless individuals out of hotels and into group shelters.
Dozens of hotels served as shelters during the pandemic.READ MORE: NYPD: Group Lighting Fireworks In Queens Attacked Man Walking Dog When He Complained About Noise
Opponents of the relocation plan say residents should be able to stay at hotels until they find permanent housing.READ MORE: See It: Ramapo Police Officer Helps Rescue Raccoon With Head Stuck In Can
“The Delta virus is ramped up. People are about to start to lose their homes because they couldn’t pay rent during COVID. The shelters are about to be crowded,” one protester said.MORE NEWS: Activists, Local Leaders Hold Prayer Vigil For Haiti In Brooklyn
A federal judge temporarily halted the relocations, but transfers are set to resume this week.