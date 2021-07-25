NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are dead following a tragic crash in Queens and three others are seriously hurt.

Police said the driver responsible for the crash on Rockaway Boulevard was speeding and under the influence, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

The mangled remains of the deadly two-car collision were so jarring that people stopped in their tracks.

“I felt real messed up because, I said, ‘I hope there are no kids in that car,’ and then I found out that there was kids in that car,” one person said.

Police said the intoxicated driver behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Altima was speeding westbound on Rockaway Boulevard when he collided with an eastbound Chevy Cruz making a left turn onto Guy. R Brewer Boulevard just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the mother, 31-year-old Diana Granobles, and her daughter Isabella suffered severe trauma and could not be saved. The passenger side of their Chevy was completely shaven off.

Police arrested 42-year-old Tyrone Absolam, the driver of the Nissan.

Two children, 12 and 16, suffered serious injuries in his car. A 38-year-old is also in critical condition.

Absolam faces multiple charges including assault, manslaughter and DWI.

Officers said they routinely ticket drivers for speeding, sometimes in excess of 100 mph, on Rockaway Boulevard.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.