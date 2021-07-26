NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A late-night snack run led to an all-out brawl at a Brooklyn pizza shop.

One man was hurt in the wild incident while another faces charges, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday.

This was no pizza party. Cellphone video shows the brawl inside Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue near North Fifth Street in Williamsburg.

It happened around 3 a.m. on July 17, according to police.

At least six men got into an argument that escalated. Multiple punches were thrown, one man hit another with a pizza paddle.

“Oh my God, that’s horrible,” one person said after watching the video. “I would try to deescalate, but it seems like everyone is throwing hands everywhere.”

Staff members told police some customers were harassing women and complaining the food was taking too long.

That’s when Ronnie Kabbani says he took out his cellphone and recorded the video.

“The guys in the back were like, ‘Please stay behind the counter,’ and then they came, they rushed them,” Kabbani said. “Not really sure who threw the first punch… It was complete mayhem. It was like a Looney Tunes cartoon.”

Police said a staff member when to the hospital with minor injuries to his face.

A customer was arrested and charged with assault. Officers said they are not searching for any other suspects.

“You’re just trying to get some pizza, you’re hungry, trying to find some food at the end of the night and then… I felt like I was at the Colosseum in Rome,” Kabbani said.

Witnesses said no one ever did get their pizza.