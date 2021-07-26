NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that $15 million in funding is going to six community based organizations to get more adults vaccinated.
“They are going to organize to get to these communities, to go door to door and have these conversations with people in the communities, to get those numbers up,” Cuomo said.READ MORE: New York City Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Sept. 13 Or Face Weekly Testing, Mayor Says
Cuomo says they’ll focus on zip codes with high COVID spread and a low vaccination rate.READ MORE: Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted, Robbed After Being Thrown Down Stairs In Williamsburg
Right now, 25% of New Yorkers are unvaccinated.MORE NEWS: Parents Rally On Staten Island, Call On NYC To Lift Mask Mandate For Public School Students This Fall
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here