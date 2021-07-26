NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five firefighters were hurt battling a large fire Monday in Coney Island.
The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story commercial building on Mermaid Avenue.
Fire officials said poor ventilation and heavy smoke made the fire extremely difficult to fight.
No one was inside the building when first responders arrived, and it's unclear how it started.
The injured firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and were all expected to be OK.