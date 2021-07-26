NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl from a basketball court in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3 p.m. last Tuesday near Sterling Place and Eastern Parkway in Brownsville.
Police said the girl was playing basketball when the suspect grabbed her from behind and tried to lead her out of the park.
The girl's brother yelled for help, and the man let her go, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.