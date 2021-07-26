NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says if New York state doesn’t act quickly, thousands of tenants hit hard during the pandemic could face evictions, despite billions of dollars being secured on the federal level.
Schumer joined tenants in Manhattan on Sunday and called on the state to act now.
"I worked very hard and provided New York state with $2.1 billion to go directly to tenants … New York state has not gotten that money out to the tenants, and by September 30th, it could risk being clawed back by the federal government," he said.
The moratorium on tenant evictions ends Aug. 31.
Schumer says New York is the only state that has not delivered the funds, and it has more than 90,000 applicants.