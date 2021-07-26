NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City municipal workers must be vaccinated by the time school starts in the fall, or submit to weekly COVID testing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday. The mandate takes effect for most employees on September 13.

“In September, everything is going to come together. September is the pivot point of the recovery,” the mayor said. “This is about our recovery, this is about what we need to do to bring back New York City.”

People working in congregate residential settings, like homeless shelters, foster care or senior centers, need to be vaccinated even sooner — by August 16 — or face weekly testing.

Last week, the city announced similar requirements for health care workers, beginning on August 2.

“We’re going to keep climbing this ladder and adding additional measures as needed — mandates and strong measures — whenever needed to fight the Delta variant,” de Blasio said Monday. “The number one way to fight it is to get vaccinated.”

The mayor said all municipal workers must either present proof of vaccination or wear face masks at all times starting next Monday.

“Now is the time for our whole city to pull together to defeat Delta,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Unvaccinated city staff, wear masks indoors.”

Those who refuse the new requirements will be asked to leave without pay.

De Blasio also encouraged private companies to enact similar mandates.

The United Federation of Teachers weighed in on the new rules, saying in part, “This approach puts the emphasis on vaccination but still allows for personal choice and provides additional safeguards through regular testing.”