PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Paterson man is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed.
Authorities say it happened at 12:15 a.m. Monday on East 23rd Street and Park Avenue.
They say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was rushed to St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Investigators say bullets also hit other parts of the man's residence, as well as three cars.