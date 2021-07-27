NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man suspected in two anti-Muslim attacks has struck again, this time threatening a 38-year-old woman in Queens.
In the latest incident, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and made anti-Muslim statements. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 94th Avenue in Jamaica.
Police said the same man harassed four other people in two separate incidents back on June 20 in South Ozone Park.
He allegedly made anti-Muslim statements while following a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard. Police said he punched the man in the back, then tugged on the woman’s hijab and punched her in the arm.
About an hour later, the same man allegedly made anti-Muslim statements while following a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman near Inwood Avenue and Liberty Avenue. Police said he punched the man in the face multiple times before running away.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.