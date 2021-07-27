NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the suspect police say punched and kicked a 68-year-old man Saturday in Brooklyn, leaving him with a broken nose and wrist.
The brutal attack was caught on video shortly after 9 a.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York.
Police said the suspect was riding a Citi Bike when he came across the victim and tried to rob him.
Initial video showed the suspect whaling on the man, who eventually goes limp. The suspect then steals his cellphone and necklace before taking off.
Newly released video shows the suspect at a subway station with another man, who can be seen pushing a Citi Bike.

🚨UPDATE!🚨Closer photos of the individual wanted for the vicious robbery of an elderly male in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue & Barbey Street. Know him or his whereabouts? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips with information. Up to $3,500 💵 reward. #ENY #CypressHills #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/zT5QOvQwaG
— NYPD 75th Precinct (@NYPD75Pct) July 27, 2021
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.