CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Citi Bike, Crime, East New York, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the suspect police say punched and kicked a 68-year-old man Saturday in Brooklyn, leaving him with a broken nose and wrist.

The brutal attack was caught on video shortly after 9 a.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York.

READ MORE: 28-Year-Old Man Burned In Garage Explosion At Perth Amboy Home

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect was riding a Citi Bike when he came across the victim and tried to rob him.

Initial video showed the suspect whaling on the man, who eventually goes limp. The suspect then steals his cellphone and necklace before taking off.

Newly released video shows the suspect at a subway station with another man, who can be seen pushing a Citi Bike.

READ MORE: Jose Lopez Charged With Exposing Himself To Several Women On The Subway, Police Say

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Suspected In 3rd Anti-Muslim Hate Crime In Queens

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team