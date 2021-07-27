NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police need help finding four individuals accused of assaulting a teenager in Brooklyn.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 6 near 47th Street and Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.
Surveillance video shows the group chasing a 17-year-old boy.
Police say one individual hit the teen with a crowbar and another threw a glass bottle at him. The other two suspects allegedly punched and kicked the teenager.
Three of the suspects ran off. One got away on a scooter.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for cuts and bruises.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.