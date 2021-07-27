NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We expect to learn Tuesday the lineup of the mega concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park set to take place on Aug. 21, the conclusion to what officials are calling New York City’s Homecoming Week.
Music industry legend Clive Davis is organizing the concert. Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen are all going to participate in the show at the Great Lawn.READ MORE: 28-Year-Old Man Burned In Garage Explosion At Perth Amboy Home
READ MORE: Jose Lopez Charged With Exposing Himself To Several Women On The Subway, Police Say
Big announcement at 10AM:
Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer will join to announce Central Park Great Lawn concert lineup, poster and ticket details.
Keep an eye on @NYCMayor for some big news!
— Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) July 27, 2021
Davis will join Mayor Bill de Blasio to reveal the full lineup during a briefing Tuesday, which will also include how to get tickets to the show, according to the mayor’s press secretary.
The mega concert will cap off a week of shows, one in each borough. The concerts will be held as follows:
- August 16 — Orchard Beach in the Bronx
- August 17 — Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island
- August 19 — Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront in Brooklyn
- August 20 — Forest Hills Stadium in Queens
- August 21 — Great Lawn at Central Park
“I am issuing a FOMO alert. Unless you want to spend the rest of your life saying, ‘Oh my god, I missed it,’ you should get to New York City in the month of August, where amazing things will be happening during Homecoming Week,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week, when discussing further details of the shows.
Performers have not been announced yet for the other events.
You can watch the mayor’s news conference with all the details live at 10 a.m. on CBSN New York.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Suspected In 3rd Anti-Muslim Hate Crime In Queens