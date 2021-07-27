CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Citi Bike is expanding in Brooklyn and Queens.

The New York City Department of Transportation tweeted out two feedback maps Sunday.

It allows New Yorkers to mark where they think a Citi Bike station should, or should not, be built in 2022.

It’s part of a larger expansion in all five boroughs, which aims to have 40,000 bikes available for rental by 2023.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Saturday, July 25.

