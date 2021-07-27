NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s nothing like theater under the stars.
The Classical Theatre of Harlem is presenting a free production of "Seize the King."
The play is Will Power's contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's "Richard III."
Richard is in crisis mode as he fights to capture the crown. Dance sequences highlight the drama.
Performances take place 8:30 p.m. nightly at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem.
“Seize the King” runs through Thursday. For more information, visit cthnyc.org/seize-the-king.