By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bridgeport, Connecticut, Crime

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is accused of luring women into the basement of his furniture store and sexually assaulting them.

Hennawi Salem was arrested on the latest charges Monday.

(Credit: Bridgeport Police)

Police said he lured female customers into the basement of Salem Furniture on Porter Street in Bridgeport.

He asked the women to lie down and test a mattress before sexually assaulting them, police said.

Salem was arrested on similar charges last September and then again last Tuesday.

Police said the latest two victims came forward after seeing him on the news.

