QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information in the head-on crash on Long Island that claimed the lives of five people in Quogue.
Investigators now say speed may have been a factor.
“On July 24th at approximately 11:19 p.m., a red 2017 Nissan being operated by Justin Mendez, 22, of Brookhaven, New York, was observed traveling westbound on Canyon Road at a high rate of speed. Observed by a Quogue village police officer,” said Quogue Chief of Police Christopher Isola. “The officer turned around and headed westbound, but was unable to catch up to the vehicle before it collided with a 2010 Toyota Prius.”
Police say marijuana was found in the vehicle.
The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy and toxicology report.
James Farrell, Michael Farrel, Ryan Kiess, Uber driver Farhan Zahid and Justin Mendez all died in the crash. Ryan’s 22-year-old girlfriend Brianna Maglio of Garden City, a neonatal nurse who played college lacrosse at Scranton, remains in critical condition.
The investigation continues.
Meanwhile, a prayer service for the victims of the crash will be held Tuesday night at the Church of Saint Mary in Manhasset.