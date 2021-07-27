Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90 again… perhaps a little haze into the second half of the afternoon.
Showers/t’storms spill into our distant northwest suburbs this evening and approach the city into the night. Isolated severe t’storms are possible with the best chance N&W of the city; damaging winds and downpours (localized flooding) are the greatest threats.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. It won’t be quite as hot, either, with highs only in the low 80s.
Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers/t’storms, especially into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.