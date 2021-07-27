NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway into what led a Newark building to partially collapse Tuesday.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. at a vacant home on 15th Avenue near 16th Street.
A wall caved in and debris littered the street, even falling on a resident's car next door.
Neighbor Icilda Cooper says the building has been a problem for a while.
"This building keep coming down on me, and I cannot get this apartment down here rented," she said. "I want the city to come and move it. I need to rent my apartment. I'm paying taxes. I'm paying mortgage."
No injuries were reported.