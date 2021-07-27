NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call for more safety measures for edible cannabis products in New York.
The city health department says they have seen a recent increase in calls to Poison Control for children accidentally ingesting them.
In 2018, there were six cases of unintentional pediatric exposure.
That went up to 32 in 2019 and 127 in 2020.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials said Tuesday, safe storage is key.
"If these are in your home, you've got to secure them. You can't let them be anywhere near your kids," the mayor said. "Let's begin with people actually taking some personal responsibility."
The mayor added that labeling on these products also needs to make clear they can be dangerous to children and packing should not be made to look like candy or anything that would tempt a child.