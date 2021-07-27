COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork) — A South Carolina man has been convicted in the murder of a New Jersey college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.
A jury found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the stabbing death of Samantha Josephson.READ MORE: Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents Free Production Of 'Seize The King' In Marcus Garvey Park
The 21-year-old from Robbinsville, New Jersey, was away at school at the University of South Carolina.READ MORE: Stony Brook Medicine Helps Bring Vital Information To The Public Through Healthy Libraries Program
Police say Josephson mistakenly got into her killer’s car, thinking it was her Uber ride.MORE NEWS: West Coast Wildfires Again Cause Air Quality Advisory Over Our Area
Prosecutors say Rowland stabbed the victim more than 100 times after trapping her in his car.