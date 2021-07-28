NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the gunman who opened fire Monday morning in Brooklyn, injuring one person.
Police say it happened at 8:55 a.m. near the intersection of Wyckoff and Hoyt Streets in Boerum Hill.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black balaclava open fire on the street, sending people running.
Police say a 53-year-old man was hit in the right foot.
The suspect took off, running away westbound on Wyckoff street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.