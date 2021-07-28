CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A propane tank turned into a projectile Wednesday, damaging a building in Clifton.
The 5-foot tank landed on top of the building's roof.
Inside, workers were rattled by the impact and left to deal with damage.
Firefighters say the tank was at a scrapyard next door and got launched after it exploded.
"It's a large cylinder. It traveled probably over 100 yards and then landed onto the roof. We were lucky that it seemed to strike the roof and, underneath it, a support that took the impact. And it did bounce about 30 feet on top of the roof, causing other holes. Two holes on the roof," Clifton Deputy Fire Chief Michael Rowan said.
Fortunately, no one was injured by the explosion.