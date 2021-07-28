NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The CDC is now advising people in areas of the U.S. where there is a high or substantial risk of COVID spread to wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the CDC says it did not do this lightly, but given the large number of people who refuse to get vaccinated, it is necessary to get the Delta variant under control.

Wednesday morning, New York state is reviewing the latest recommendations on mask wearing, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo,

“New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest — by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts,” Cuomo said.

COVID VACCINE

With the dangers of the Delta variant on the rise, the CDC‘s new guidance says even people who have received a vaccine should wear masks indoors in area where the rate of infection is high or substantial. That includes parts of New York and New Jersey, but it would not apply to Connecticut, where all areas are considered moderate.

The new guidance is already drawing reactions from both sides. Some are growing frustrated those who refuse to follow science are setting them back.

“We want to just follow the instructions,” said Rasheed Gani.

“Because you don’t know, maybe someone didn’t get the vaccine,” one person said.

“We have to use the mask,” said another.

Others have pandemic fatigue and are over mask wearing. One woman visiting New York from Phoenix says she won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask, ever.

“Masks don’t even work. If they worked, they would’ve worked the first time around,” Veronica Devash said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The new guidance is a reversal from two months ago, when the CDC said masks weren’t needed for the vaccinated any more. The White House addressed that.

“The responsibility of public health officials is to continue to provide updated guidance if it warrants from an evolving virus,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“I think masking definitely helped us through some of those early months. Who knows where we would have been without masks,” said pediatrician Dr. Jeff Bienstock.

Bienstock told CBS2’s Jessica Layton he’s especially concerned about kids. Last week saw the highest number of new COVID cases in children since May. With that, the CDC is now urging masks for everyone in schools K-12, regardless of vaccination status.

“Vaccinate and mask is the way to go,” Bienstock said.

The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day, and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated people.