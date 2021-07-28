NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn plumber is now under arrest, facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
The FBI says it received tips about Instagram posts made by 38-year-old Daniel Christmann that included images taken inside the U.S. Capitol.
They say Christmann can also be seen in security camera images entering the Capitol building and that he admitted to doing it in social media postings.
He’s charged with entering a restricted building without authority and attempting to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.