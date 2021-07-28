NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens prosecutors are searching for an accused drunk driver who was arrested for killing a Lyft driver but jumped bail.

The victim’s grief-stricken wife is pleading with the suspect to turn himself in.

Kulsama Jahan Baby, of Borough Park, Brooklyn, sat in mourning at the Morganville, New Jersey, grave of her beloved husband, Mohammed Hossain.

She prays the drunk driver accused of killing him back in June will turn himself in.

“He just took everything away in an instant. Please just come forward, please,” Baby said.

Police say just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 47-year-old Hossain was taking home a passenger in Maspeth, Queens, when 22-year-old Erik Chimborazo, of Brooklyn, T-boned Hossain’s SUV, killing the Lyft driver, a father of three.

READ MORE: Erik Chimborazo Hit With Multiple Charges Following 2-Car Crash That Killed Lyft Driver In Maspeth, Queens

“I just want him to come forward and accept his guilt, you know? He has done so much damage,” Baby told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Police arrested Chimborazo, who prosecutors say was unlicensed, uninsured and drunk when he ran a red light, plowing his black SUV into Hossain’s Toyota RAV4.

He was released on $10,000 bail.

The Queens district attorney’s office says the court ordered Chimborazo to surrender his passport from Ecuador.

When he didn’t show up for court Tuesday, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Hossain’s family says they told prosecutors they feared Chimborazo would take off, and now they worry he’ll never be found.

“I think he’s gone … If we can’t find out how a person comes into the United States, we can’t find out how a person leaves the United States as well,” said Rezaul Rahman, the victim’s brother-in-law.

“He killed a father of three, and there’s other people that have been put in jail right away, and this felon is out on the loose, you know, can kill somebody else,” said Rifat Rahman, the victim’s sister-in-law.

Hossain was the sole provider for his family. His widow now struggles to find a way to support them.

She is pleading with Chimborazo and his family to do the right thing.

“Please let the police know where he is, please. Don’t let him run away from this because this could happen to anybody,” Baby said.

The heartbroken family doesn’t want anyone else to experience their pain.