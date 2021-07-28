NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested Michael Wright, 34, for a deadly shooting at a July 4th block party on Long Island.
Wright was charged with second-degree murder, police said.
According to investigators, one person was killed and two were injured when Wright opened fire at the crowded, annual block party in Roosevelt.
The shooting victims were near children playing in bounce houses, police said.
Police said Wright had gotten into an argument with another group of men and both sides fired shots.