NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling 10 stories from a balcony in the Bronx.

Hours after the incident, concerned neighbors gathered around the apartment complex where it happened, many filled with questions about what police are calling a terrible accident.

“I just heard all the, the ambulance and the police cars come in,” one neighbor said. “I did hear people screaming.”

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the incident happened at an apartment building on Noble Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Parkchester section just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say the boy lives there and was home with his mother. She was in another room and called for him. When he didn’t reply, she walked onto the balcony and discovered he had fallen.

Neighbors say an off-duty officer rushed in to help.

“There’s an officer lives in the building. He ran down and gave him mouth-to-mouth. The ambulance came, threw him in the ambulance, and hopefully he made it at the hospital,” one neighbor said.

It remains unclear what led to this fall, but police say it’s possible the balcony door was broken.

Meanwhile, neighbors say the boy may have been on a chair when he went over the railing.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know. Yeah, I got kids myself, and I can only imagine what the family’s going through,” another neighbor said.

Police say the boy suffered serious injuries to his entire body as a result of the fall. The 4-year-old was last reported to be in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

Neighbors say they are all praying for his full recovery.

A GoFundMe has been established to help support the family and their medical bills. For more information, CLICK HERE.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on July 24, 2021 and has since been updated to reflect the GoFundMe information.