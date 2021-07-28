NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A gun company is offering a $33 million settlement to families who lost loves ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.
In 2012, a gunman killed 20 first graders and six educators with a Bushmaster rifle, made by Remington.
The families of nine of the children filed a lawsuit, claiming the company shouldn't have marketed such a dangerous weapon to the public.
Lawyers for the families say they're considering the offer.