NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating another possible Asian-American hate crime.
Police have released video of the person they’re looking for, who is accused of spitting on a woman on the Upper West Side.READ MORE: New York State Hospital Workers Must Get Vaccinated, No Testing Option, Cuomo Says; State Reviewing New CDC Mask Guidance
The 26-year-old woman says the suspect approached her around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Broadway and 60th Street.READ MORE: Students Team Up With Local Artists To Create Mural At Bronx Public School
The victim says in addition to being spit on, the suspect made anti-Asian comments.MORE NEWS: Propane Tank Explodes, Launches Onto Roof Of Neighboring Building In Clifton
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.