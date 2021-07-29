LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More reported shark sightings in the waters off Long Island prompted temporary beach closures Thursday.
Two sand sharks were spotted off Jones Beach by lifeguards and New York State Police drones around 8:30 a.m.
The sharks were feeding on bunker fish.
The beach reopened to swimmers a few hours later.
Three thresher sharks were spotted off Field Five at Robert Moses Beach around 10 a.m.
Swimmers were allowed back in the water there around 12:30 p.m.