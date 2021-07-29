NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in the 1970s.
Court records show McCarrick faces three counts of assault and battery.
According to the Boston Globe newspaper, he's accused of assaulting a 16-year-old during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in 1974.
The 91-year-old is the highest-ranking Catholic official in the U.S. to face criminal charges for sex abuse.
McCarrick was Bishop of Metuchen, Archbishop of Newark and Cardinal of Washington, D.C., until he was defrocked.