Breaking NewsMore Than A Dozen Injured Reported In Bee-Line Bus Crash In The Bronx
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, hartford, Local TV, New London

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Two Connecticut counties are now considered high COVID transmission areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hartford and New London counties are classified as high risk.

READ MORE: New Proposal To Cap Classroom Capacity In NYC Due To COVID

That means they fall under the CDC‘s guidelines for masking up indoors, even if vaccinated.

As of now, however, mandates are not changing.

READ MORE: De Blasio: New Mask Guidance In NYC May Come Monday As More Places Require Vaccinations Or Weekly Testing

COVID VACCINE

CBS2 reached out to Gov. Ned Lamont‘s office earlier Thursday, and we were told there are no updates to Connecticut’s COVID policy.

MORE NEWS: New York State Hospital Workers Must Get Vaccinated, No Testing Option, Cuomo Says; State Reviewing New CDC Mask Guidance

CLICK HERE to check the latest on the CDC’s county tracking map.

CBSNewYork Team