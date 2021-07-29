HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Three Connecticut counties are now considered high COVID transmission areas.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hartford, New Have and New London counties are classified as high risk.READ MORE: De Blasio: New Mask Guidance In NYC May Come Monday As More Places Require Vaccinations Or Weekly Testing
That means they fall under the CDC‘s guidelines for masking up indoors, even if vaccinated.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont has not yet issued any mandates.READ MORE: Biden Ramps Up Vaccine Push With New Rules For Federal Workers And Call For $100 Payments
The governor’s office told CBS2 there are no updates to Connecticut’s COVID policy.MORE NEWS: New Proposal To Cap Classroom Capacity In NYC Due To COVID
