By CBSNewYork Team
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Three Connecticut counties are now considered high COVID transmission areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hartford, New Have and New London counties are classified as high risk.

That means they fall under the CDC‘s guidelines for masking up indoors, even if vaccinated.

However, Gov. Ned Lamont has not yet issued any mandates.

The governor’s office told CBS2 there are no updates to Connecticut’s COVID policy.

