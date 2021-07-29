NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday is the deadline to register for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and it’s not just for first responders.
An estimated 500,000 people were in the exposure zone, and could now be suffering from adverse health effects.
If you don't feel sick, it's still recommended to register now, so you can file a claim in the future.
About 3,000 people have died so far due to 9/11-related illnesses.
About 3,000 people have died so far due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Sixty eight cancers and other illnesses have been linked to 9/11.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER, or call 1-855-885-1555.