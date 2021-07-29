CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:9-11, 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday is the deadline to register for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and it’s not just for first responders.

An estimated 500,000 people were in the exposure zone, and could now be suffering from adverse health effects.

READ MORE: Amid COVID Setbacks And Mask Mandates, Some Feeling Sense Of Deja Vu

If you don’t feel sick, it’s still recommended to register now, so you can file a claim in the future.

READ MORE: Police Seek Burglary Suspect Who Poses As A Repairman

About 3,000 people have died so far due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Sixty eight cancers and other illnesses have been linked to 9/11.

MORE NEWS: Police ID David Robinson As Suspect In Attempted Subway Robbery That Led To Than Than Htwe's Death

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER, or call 1-855-885-1555.

CBSNewYork Team