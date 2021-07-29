NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Proposed legislation would allow survivors of gender-based violence to seek legal recourse even after the statute of limitations has run out.
Standing with survivors, New York City Council members Carlina Rivera and Selvena Brooks-Powers introduced a bill creating a so-called "look-back window" for civil actions under the Gender-Motivated Violence Act.
"There is no timeline on processing trauma," Rivera said.
"With the new addition of a two-year look-back window to the GMVA, countless others would be able to come forward," Brooks-Powers said.
The legislation was drafted in partnership with survivors and is supported by Democratic nominee for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.