NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Vessel has been closed indefinitely after a teenage boy jumped to his death.
Police cordoned off the area after the tragedy Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Vessel At Hudson Yards Set To Reopen With New Safety Precautions
Authorities say the 14-year-old was with his family when he jumped from the eighth story of the structure.
A spokesperson says changes were made in May after three other people died by suicide there. Those changes include enhanced screening procedures to detect high-risk behavior and visitors not allowed to enter alone.
Earlier this year, a group of congressmen asked for barriers to be installed, but the developer refused.MORE NEWS: Vessel Temporarily Closes After Third Suicide Since Structure Opened
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can also text the word “TALK” to 741-741.