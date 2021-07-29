Breaking NewsMore Than A Dozen Injured Reported In Bee-Line Bus Crash In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire Marshals arrested a man accused of lighting outdoor dining structures in New York City on fire.

The FDNY released surveillance video it says shows Caleb Ganzer, 35, setting a fire at Prince Street Pizza in Manhattan on July 13.

Fire Marshals said Ganzer is responsible for two other fires, including one at another outdoor dining structure.

Ganzer was charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

