NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire Marshals arrested a man accused of lighting outdoor dining structures in New York City on fire.
The FDNY released surveillance video it says shows Caleb Ganzer, 35, setting a fire at Prince Street Pizza in Manhattan on July 13.READ MORE: 14 Injured, 1 Critically In Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus In The Bronx
Fire Marshals said Ganzer is responsible for two other fires, including one at another outdoor dining structure.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Caleb Ganzer, 35, for allegedly setting fire to outdoor dining structures and rubbish in Manhattan in January, June, and July of this year.
— FDNY (@FDNY) July 28, 2021
Ganzer was charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.