MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County is expanding its summer youth employment program.
It gives teenagers a chance to earn a paycheck while experiencing what it's like to work in different career fields — from real estate to government to health care.
Sophia Conrad is working in the Northwell Health Office of Legal Affairs.
"So far, I've mostly worked with dispelling vaccine myths to assist our front line workers, learn more about the various policies and procedures of the health care system, and see what it really means to pursue a career in law," she said.
The summer youth program is open to Nassau County residents between the ages of 14-21.