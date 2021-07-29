NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — On the first night of the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks traded the 19th pick to Charlotte for a future first-round pick and the 21st pick to the Clippers.
With the 25th pick, the Clippers selected for the Knicks Houston guard Quentin Grimes, who led the Houston Cougars to the final four and shot 40% from three this past season.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets had the 27th pick in the first round, and they take LSU freshman Cameron Thomas.
He averaged 23 points per game and was the SEC Freshman of the Year.
He’s called a microwave scorer, meaning he can heat up quickly.
Brooklyn has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Day'Ron Sharpe.
The Nets then added North Carolina center Day'Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade.
