NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new proposal to cap classroom capacity in New York City because of the Delta variant.
The City Council announced a bill Thursday to increase the minimum per person classroom space.READ MORE: 14 Injured, 1 Critically In Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus In The Bronx
On average, that would mean the maximum number of students per classroom would be anywhere from 14 to 21.READ MORE: CDC: 2 Connecticut Counties Now Considered High COVID Transmission Areas
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Council members say ensuring better ventilation will reduce the spread of COVID.MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Lighting New York City Outdoor Dining Structures On Fire
The president of the teachers union supports the proposal.