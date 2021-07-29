Breaking NewsMore Than A Dozen Injured Reported In Bee-Line Bus Crash In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new proposal to cap classroom capacity in New York City because of the Delta variant.

The City Council announced a bill Thursday to increase the minimum per person classroom space.

On average, that would mean the maximum number of students per classroom would be anywhere from 14 to 21.

Council members say ensuring better ventilation will reduce the spread of COVID.

The president of the teachers union supports the proposal.

