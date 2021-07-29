NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are new developments on an attempted subway robbery that turned deadly.
Police released new images of the suspect they're searching for.
They say he's 52-year-old David Robinson.
Robinson is accused of knocking over and severely injuring Than Than Htwe earlier this month at the N train station at Canal Street.
Htwe was taken off life support and died yesterday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.