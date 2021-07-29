NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers are looking for a man suspected in a string of burglaries, most of them in the Bronx.
Police say the suspect gets inside people’s homes by posing as a repairman, always wearing an orange construction vest.READ MORE: Amid COVID Setbacks And Mask Mandates, Some Feeling Sense Of Deja Vu
Once inside, he steals money, debit cards, and ID cards.
He’s also taken a victim’s cell phone, and even someone’s MetroCard.READ MORE: Deadline Arrives To Apply For 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund
Once the suspect grabs what he wants, police say he takes off.
No victims have been hurt.MORE NEWS: Police ID David Robinson As Suspect In Attempted Subway Robbery That Led To Than Than Htwe's Death
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.