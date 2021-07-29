MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon after a woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee, Minnesota sidewalk.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street.

A 55-year-old Shakopee woman was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed that the woman was beheaded in the incident.

Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.

According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.

The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.

Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Instead of service with a smile, a McDonald's customer in Queens said he was smacked by employee after being refused service. The customer has now filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars. As Christine Sloan reported, exclusive video obtained by CBS2 showed customer James Jin Kim trying to record an employee who he said refused to wait on him at a McDonald's on Main Street in Flushing, Queens. Thirty seconds later, the employee is seen coming at Kim with what appeared to be a broom, swinging it around, and smacking the phone out of his hand. Attorney Christine Bae represents Kim, and is suing McDonald's for $10 million. She said Kim grabbed his cellphone to show that he was not being served despite waiting 15 minutes. "Someone from the back said, 'We don't serve people like you,' pointing at him, 'You get out of my restaurant,'" Bae said. "He felt very embarrassed, and the other employees, when you see the video clip, they stand there laughing at him and ridiculing this whole situation as if it's some comedy that happened." According to a police complaint, employee Rooshi Sajjad was charged with attempted assault during the February incident. The Queens District Attorney's office said Sajjad pleaded guilty, and charges will be dismissed in a month if she stays out of trouble. CBS2 discovered the employee charged in the incident still works at the McDonald's. Sloan asked her if she wanted to comment, and she said no and referred Sloan to the corporation. CBS 2 contacted McDonald's several times about the complaint, but the company has not responded. But McDonald's franchisee Luigi Solimeo did release a statement saying there was more to the story than appeared in the video. "Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of my customers and employees," Solimeo said in the statement. "The video does not capture all of the details surrounding that event last February. As this is a legal and personnel matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further."