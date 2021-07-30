CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in an assault involving an 11-year-old girl in Queens.

Jonathan Perez is accused of attacking an 11-year-old girl in Queens. (credit: CBS2)

The suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Perez, was taken into custody Thursday night, and is expected to face a judge later Friday.

The attack happened Sunday morning near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Investigators say Perez grabbed the girl, dragged her into an alley, put a metal object to her throat and made sexually threatening statements.

He then robbed her of her keys and $20.

Perez is being charged with assault, kidnapping and other charges.

