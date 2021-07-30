NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in an assault involving an 11-year-old girl in Queens.
The suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Perez, was taken into custody Thursday night, and is expected to face a judge later Friday.READ MORE: Big Changes At The Top For MTA, New York City Transit Leadership
The attack happened Sunday morning near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.
Investigators say Perez grabbed the girl, dragged her into an alley, put a metal object to her throat and made sexually threatening statements.
🚨DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS PERSON?🚨 On 7/25 at 8:45 AM near 86 St & Northern Blvd, the suspect dragged an 11-year-old female into an alleyway, placed a sharp object to her throat while making sexual statements & removed her property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or ☎️at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ao4PTz1tiVREAD MORE: Biden Administration Says National Eviction Moratorium Will Expire Saturday
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2021
He then robbed her of her keys and $20.
Perez is being charged with assault, kidnapping and other charges.MORE NEWS: Residents Begin To Clean Up, Assess Damage After 2 Tornadoes Touch Down In Bucks County Leaving Path Of Destruction