By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect broke a man’s nose in an alleged anti-Asian attack at a Midtown subway station.

It happened back on April 19 around 11:30 p.m. at Broadway and West 28th Street.

Police say a suspect broke a man’s nose in an alleged anti-Asian attack at a Midtown subway station on April 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, a 31-year-old man was leaving the station when a stranger turned around, punched him in the face and made anti-Asian comments before running off.

The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

