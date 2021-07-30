NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect broke a man’s nose in an alleged anti-Asian attack at a Midtown subway station.
It happened back on April 19 around 11:30 p.m. at Broadway and West 28th Street.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was leaving the station when a stranger turned around, punched him in the face and made anti-Asian comments before running off.
The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.