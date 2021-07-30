NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a blow for people struggling to pay rent.
The Biden administration announced it will allow a moratorium on evictions to expire Saturday.READ MORE: Broadway League: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated
The White House says a Supreme Court decision is keeping it from extending the moratorium and is instead calling on Congress to act.
But Americans struggling to pay bills are stuck in the middle with some tough decisions.READ MORE: Big Changes At The Top For MTA, New York City Transit Leadership
“How are you going to pay for electricity, cell phone, food? It’s hard,” said Coretta Harry, a mother facing eviction.
Last month, the Supreme Court extended the moratorium, but only until the end of this month.
At the end of March, 6.4 million Americans reported being behind on their rent.MORE NEWS: Residents Begin To Clean Up, Assess Damage After 2 Tornadoes Touch Down In Bucks County Leaving Path Of Destruction
In New York, the moratorium expires at the end of August.