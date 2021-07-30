CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Eastchester, Local TV, New York, NYC Shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has made multiple arrests in a shooting that injured a father as he shielded his three children.

A total of seven people now face charges. The NYPD says they are all gang members.

READ MORE: Broadway League: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated

The shooting happened last September at a car dealership in Eastchester.

Surveillance video shows the father throwing himself on top of his children.

MORE NEWS: Biden Administration Says National Eviction Moratorium Will Expire Saturday

A bullet struck him in the thigh. He survived.

CBSNewYork Team