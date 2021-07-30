NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has made multiple arrests in a shooting that injured a father as he shielded his three children.
A total of seven people now face charges. The NYPD says they are all gang members.
The shooting happened last September at a car dealership in Eastchester.
🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 9/21/20 at approx 7:20 PM, inside of 4077 Boston Rd in the Bronx, 3 suspects fired multiple shots at a male who then returned fire, striking a male bystander who was attempting to shield his 3 kids. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.
Surveillance video shows the father throwing himself on top of his children.
A bullet struck him in the thigh. He survived.